When Little Lake Harris Shores resident Debi Cobb found herself staying home in response to COVID-19, she quickly realized she needed something to keep her busy, and she started thinking of all the fabric that she’d hung onto for years. Maybe she could make protective face masks.
Cobb already knew how to sew, and she had plenty of material, thread and elastic. She watched a few online tutorials for tips on the best ways to create the masks, and she was good to go.
Within about a two-week period, Cobb made more than 90 masks for adults and children, which her husband, Don, delivered to friends and neighbors.
The hand-washable, re-usable masks have three layers of cotton fabric and are meant to help reduce germ exposure while practicing social distancing rules when in public, she said. Each mask was sprayed with a disinfectant, dried and sealed in a plastic bag, and cleaning instructions were also included.
The first masks she sewed had elastic ear wraps, but when she ran out of elastic, she switched to ties. Currently, she’s out of all materials, which is OK, since she said she hasn’t received new requests.
Why did Cobb take on the project?
“Like everyone else, I am currently staying homeand out of the public as much as possible,” she said. “I decided I needed something productive to do and some way to help our community during this difficult situation.”
The community responded positively, and some neighbors shared their masks with family as far away as Miami and Indiana.