Calling all good eggs! The Clermont News Leader is seeking reader help in identifying random acts of kindness people have experienced or initiated in these times of COVID-19.
Have you found a way to help neighbors without risking your own health? Has someone done a good deed for you that you’d like to share? Please send an email to us at editor@clermontnewsleader.com, and your story may well be highlighted in an upcoming issue!
Be well, everyone, and be kind. We’re all in this together, even if we’re staying far apart.