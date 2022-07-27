She was the more assured, accomplished, natural actor, winning an Oscar in her twenties.
He was the embodiment of a matinee idol, emotionally reserved but dazzling to behold.
The 50-year marriage and professional partnership of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward (including 16 films together) was not without its rocky patches, but it’s an enduring love story rare among celluloid icons. (He died of cancer in 2008; at 92, she is living with Alzheimer’s.)
We learn an encyclopedia’s worth of detail about their careers, lives and struggles over the immersive, exhaustive six chapters of The Last Movie Stars, available on HBO Max.
Compiled and directed with giddy zeal by an earnestly frenzied Ethan Hawke, the actor is ever the curious enthusiast and fanboy, often shown gushing about his iconic subjects and debating his creative decisions in Zoom sessions with famous friends and family members (including actress daughter Maya Hawke of Stranger Things).
Unlike any biographical portrait I’ve ever seen, this endlessly fascinating docuseries unfolds like a detailed oral history, with actors (Sam Rockwell! Oscar Isaac! Karen Allen!) reading from copious transcripts of candid interviews conducted by Newman friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern for a never-published memoir.
George Clooney reads Newman’s words (“Acting, racing: You’re constantly aware of your own inadequacies”) and Laura Linney reads Woodward’s: “If I had it to do all over again, I might not have had children. Actors don’t make good parents.”
The Last Movie Stars, Documentary, HBO Max