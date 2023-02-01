For those who are not familiar with the name Ray Goodgame, the impact he had upon Clermont and South Lake County is immeasurable. He loved his community and demonstrated what a true servant leader should be, to the nth degree.
After he retired from politics and following his passing, the Ray Goodgame Scholarship Award was created, to perpetuate his memory and to serve as an incentive, and on Jan. 20 his legacy was invoked once again at the South Lake Chamber of Commerce at its breakfast, when Thom Kieft, Lake Sumter State College board member president, as well as vice president of LSCC, presented the Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader award to Maia McClone.
“The Ray Goodgame Scholarship honors exceptional students in the South Lake County area who serve as champions for our community,” said Kieft. “This outstanding student has illustrated high-level leadership in school through academics and volunteerism.”
McClone, he said, has served as the Student Government Association President, Class President and communications officer, while also leading the way for the Sexual Assault Awareness Program, Access Field Day and the Lake County SGA Conference; and there was more Kieft cited. “This outstanding student leader participated in numerous clubs such as the National Honors Society, Varsity Club, Hope Ambassador and Spanish Club.
“Our recipient volunteers at Shooting Stars School of Performing Arts as a teacher’s assistant, and at Applied Behavior Education Life Skills Academy, where she teaches students with autism and prepares activities. In 2021, this outstanding student was awarded as an AP Scholar.
“In 2022, she received AP Scholar with Honors. After registering and completing several AP and honors classes, this student has maintained a GPA of 5.0. It is my honor to present the Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader award to Maia McClone of Lake Minneola High School.” Kieft said as he concluded the announcement.
The adage of all work and no play … cannot be applied to McClone.
While accepting her award plaque presentation, as well as thanking everyone, she noted that besides studying, she likes having fun doing competitive dancing, as well as spending time with her friends. She has even found time to work as a hostess at The Crooked Spoon Restaurant.
Accolades also came her way from Lake Minneola High School Assistant Principal Rhonda Boykin.
“Maia is a great young lady. She is very talented and is always a great inspiration to others.” Lake Minneola HS Student Counselor added, “Maia is always smiling and happy. We are very proud of her. She has always been a very well-respected student at our high school.”
Naturally, she is a source of pride and inspiration to her parents Kyle and Nicole McClone.
“Maia is as great a daughter as you could possibly have,” he said. “We are very proud of her and everything she has accomplished.”
“Maia has always brought us nothing but joy growing up. She is always working to expand her knowledge and life experiences,” her mother Nicole said. “We can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next in her life.”
So, what does the future hold in store for their daughter? Staying close to family is one factor.
“I have not yet selected my desired college, yet I do want to stay here close to home in Florida,” she said. “My big aspiration is to someday own a successful business.”
TO LEARN MORE
South Lake Chamber of Commerce
620 W. Montrose St.
Phone: 352-394-4191
email: David@SouthLakeChamber-FL.com
website: www.SouthLakeChamber-FL.com