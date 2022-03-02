Although Black History Month has come to a close, the contributions and advancements made by African Americans is monumental. Come appreciate the history of Blacks in Clermont and south Lake County at the Historic Village and tour the home of Clermont’s first African American residents.
After that, take in the other edifices, such as the original Cooper Memorial Library, a World War II Quonset hut and much more. What better way is there to spend a relaxing afternoon?
In addition, you can stroll on the trail overlooking Lake Minneola, then take advantage of the many diverse eateries in downtown Clermont. Better still, bring a picnic lunch and eat at one of the many picnic tables under the shade of the Depot pavilion. Either way, it is the perfect way to end a relaxing afternoon.
INTERESTED?
The Historic Village is lccated 490 West Avenue and is open 1-4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Docents are on hand to give guided tours, or you can simply tour the buildings at your own pace. It’s free, although a donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested and greatly appreciated.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Are you interested in the history of Clermont or history in general? Why not consider joining the Historical Society and becoming involved in preserving our heritage. Annual membership is only $25 for an individual or $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are 6 p.m., the second Monday of the month in the Train Depot in the Village and open to the public. The next meeting is March 14.