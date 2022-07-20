Regardless of one’s stance regarding the recent decision by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the impact is rippling across the country and south Lake County is not exempt from ramifications of this landmark decision; such to the point that it would be a disservice to readers for the News Leader to ignore.
That so stated, the News Leader is embarking upon a series of articles that will appear in this edition and in coming weeks on the subject both pro and con. We will touch upon matters such as the impact the decision will/may/might have on people, such as women with issues mentally and emotionally, including those who have down syndrome, fall on different sites on the autism spectrum and related areas.
Because the stance on abortion is known of many practices of the Christian faith — evangelical, pentacostal, Baptist, Catholic — two articles on the position of abortion from the other two Abrahamic faiths — Judaism and Islam — will appear within the pages of the News Leader. The paper will also be including the stance from area churches and religious leaders who wish to weigh in.
Thus far we have reached out to several mainline Christian churches and have not yet heard back from several as of this writing. We hope that after seeing articles in which we will be presenting and don’t cast anyone as hero or villain, but instead show the compassionate aspect, will persuade them to reconsider. This request also goes out to others who have first declined, in the hope they will reconsider.
Other articles will cover a male perspective, that of a man who wanted to become a father and was denied that opportunity when his then-partner had an abortion. Also included will be a first person account by a woman who did have an abortion and does not regret that decision; we hope to locate a woman who did have an abortion and now wishes she had not, in order to bring about as balanced a view as possible.
These are just several of the avenues the News Leader is pursuing.
In addition, we are also working with our sister publications and will be including several articles we believe will be of interest.
One final note and that is due to the nature of the topic and how it has inflamed people both pro and con, for the sake of safety, many articles will not include the names of individuals; in certain cases pseudonyms will be employed.