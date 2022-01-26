Renowned vocalist and TV co-host Carolyn Pankalla will be hosting a session of human trafficking from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 28 at Ocho Rios Restaurant - Legend Pointe.
Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry, impacting an estimated 40.3 million girls and boys.
“It is not okay,” is her message, and in her effort to make inroads she has a vision to open a safe house for girls, in order that they may be restored, healed and encouraged to begin to live again. She realizes it is going to take a community in order to attain this goal, and her vision incorporates how every day people can become part of this.
All of this is part of Pankalla’s firm belief this mission is a directive from God.
In addition to Pankalla, there will be a meet and greet with Twila McKay Smith, author of the book, “Journey of Love,” which centers upon her son and daughter, Keith and Collette, who underwent serious illnesses, and with the help of the Lord, continue to heal.
ABOUT CAROLYN PANKALLA
Pankalla, who has performed worldwide to audiences including President Ronald Reagan and Mother Teresa, among others, and has been performing since 9 years old.
She is no stranger to misfortune. At the age of six she lost her mother in an automobile accident; she, too, almost lost her life in that incident. Seven years later, when she was 13, her father perished in a fire. Rather than give in to these calamities, she and her remaining family, whose strength and belief in God didn’t waver, pressed on to do outreach throughout the world.
“One of the keys to winning is getting back up one more time when you’ve been knocked down, and completely trusting that God is real,” she said. “Because He loves you.”
As for her mission, she cited Mother Teresa.
“I feel I’m just getting started,” Pankalla said. “Mother Teresa said they are born one at a time, so we reach one at a time.
She currently is the worship pastor at First Baptist Clermont.
WANT TO GO?
The event takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 28 at Ocho Rios Restaurant - Legend Pointe, 4290 State Road 50, Clermont.