Congratulations to Read to Sydney as its new bookmobile helps usher in a new phase of the nonprofit organization’s mission of helping children with reading difficulties.
June 5, a South Lake Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony for the van took place in the Clermont City Center’s parking lot for the Read to Sydney “Literacy on the Move” program. Members of the community gathering to witness the event.
Since 2011, Read to Syndey has encouraged children to read, “One tail at a time,” using therapy dogs in settings such as schools, libraries and other community events. Thom Battisto, founder of the nonprofit, has been raising funds to purchase the bookmobile over the past several years.
“Our goals are to partner with other local businesses and events, so the children can come and meet and read with our therapy dogs, make craft projects and take a free book home with them,” Battisto said. “We will also serve as a mobile lending library and visit children whose parents may not have transportation to bring them to the local library.”
To host a Read to Sydney PopUp library at your business or community event, call Battisto at 407-247-8595 or email Readtosydney@aol.com
For more information, visit https://readtosydney.org.