Read to Sydney, the Tuesday Kiwanis Club and the Clermont Historical Society are joining forces in July and August in an ongoing effort to encourage children to read more.
Reading can open the door to so many interesting places and adventures and it is always great fun to share that with someone special. Sydney may not be with us any longer, but his good buddy Toby is, and he just loves it when children read to him.
Toby and his friend Thom will be at the Historic Village, 490 West Avenue from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 17, Sunday, July 25 and Sunday, August 15.
Boys and girls who come on those days will not only get to read to Toby, but thanks to the wonderful support of the Kiwanis Club they will also be given a book to take home with them. In addition, they will have the opportunity to tour all the buildings at the Historic Village and participate in a scavenger hunt.
Read to Sydney will be held in a different location each time. They are the library, the railroad station, and the Quonset hut. Come on July 17 to see which building will be first.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is home to many buildings that have played an important role in the history of Clermont. These include the home of the first African American family to settle here; a replica of the city’s first one-room schoolhouse; the original Cooper Memorial Library; a World War II Quonset hut; an early 20th century railroad station and more.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society. Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 for a couple annually.
The Historical Society holds monthly meetings on the second Monday of each month. The board meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. The next full meeting will be Sept, 13 in the Depot.
There is a new website to view pictures and learn further information. Visit: www.clermonthistoricvillage.org.
For questions or further information, call 352-242-7734.