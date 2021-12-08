Read to Sydney and Toby the dog will be at Clermont’s Historic Village from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Toby just loves it when children read to him but on Dec. 12 he has a special surprise. He will be in his Santa suit and posing for pictures. In addition, every child will get a book to take home and some other little gifts.
WANT TO GO?
The city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society work together to provide residents and visitors with the opportunity to learn about life in south Lake County from 100 years ago at the Historic Village.
It is located at 490 West Ave., on the shores of beautiful Lake Minneola and close to downtown shops and restaurants.
The Village is open for tours every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m., with volunteers are on hand to answer questions.
LOOKING FOR A DIFFERENT SORT OF CHRISTMAS GIFT?
Check out our coasters, mugs, magnets, train whistles, and more. Many of them make ideal stocking stuffers.
Donna DiGennaro is with the Clermont Historical Society.