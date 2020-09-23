Read to Sydney, the Minneola-based 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to help children with and without disabilities learn to read, has faced challenges similar to many organizations during the coronavirus pandemic. It had to cancel several fundraisers, along with school and library visits. Yet, like other organizations, it also has found success in reaching people online.
In July, Ms. Amy from Cooper Memorial Library read “Sydney Finds A Job” to Toby the therapy dog, and the community was able to view via Facebook. Within seven days after the event was posted, it had received 928 views.
Soon, Read to Sydney and the Winter Garden Library will host their first Read to Toby via Zoom, as well. If successful, this will become an ongoing project.
Since January, Read to Sydney has donated 1,170 books to local schools and a title 1 school in Jacksonville that asked for the organization’s help. The non-profit has been around since 2011. For more information, contact Thom at 407-247-8595.