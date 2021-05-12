Saturday, May 22, Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont will host Read to Sydney, a local therapy reading dog organization. Children are invited to read to Toby, a very cute service dog.
All library programs currently require registration, and attendance is limited. The library asks that visitors practice social distancing and wear masks whenever possible.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only one child/family will be able to be in the room with Toby. Do not attend if you are sick, of course, and wash your hands before and after reading to Toby.
The program will begin at 11 a.m. Registration is required, and will be available starting May 15 at 8 a.m. To register, call youth services at 352-536-2275 or visit the library calendar at https://bit.ly/2PT28NY.