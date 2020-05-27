Read to Sydney will be holding its annual yard sale May 29–30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
The yard sale will be at 12552 Scottish Pine Lane (Greater Pines) in Clermont. Books, baby and youth clothing, electronics, small kitchen appliances, Disney merchandise and much more will be offered for sale.
The sale is held each year to benefit the Read to Sydney Organization, which distributes books to local children, and to purchase a mobile bookmobile. Read to Sydney merchandise will also be available for a donation. For more information, call 407-247-8595. Read to Sydney is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization.