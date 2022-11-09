In the Oct. 19 edition I wrote about a reader taking me to task over an error I had made. What troubled me was not so much the fact that instead of contacting me directly, that reader did it through a different path.
(Note: The day the column appeared, a letter arrived. It was the same letter that had been sent to the other individual. It was postmarked eight days earlier. Why I didn’t receive it, considering it came from Clermont, while the same letter was received much earlier, having been sent to Venice, well … “)
Anyway, I did request feedback and the following arrived a couple of weeks ago, but due to space limitation, only now has the opportunity presented itself to be included in print.
I’m responding to your mea culpa in the Oct. 19 issue of the News Leader. For who among us has not made a blunder now and then?? For He who is without sin among you cast the first stone…. And all that stuff.
Ok. Say you wrote about my father (which, someday you just might) whose name was Nick. And you misspelled his name to Mick. We all have to put ourselves in the others’ shoes, whether we agree or not. Hmmmm…….me being me, who has the thickest skin ever, would probably call or email you and say, uh, Steve, my Dad’s name is Nick, not Mick. For to err is human but to forgive is divine.
I worked in a segment of the medical field which required that my accuracy be 100%. Or someone might die. This is a high standard and one that I daily sought to achieve. And still do in my retired years. But alas; I am human. I was close but did not always obtain the 100%. You are human. As is the proofreader who, in the latest book I am reading, mistook the word “palpable” and instead allowed the word “palatable” be inserted into the copy. Two very different words, two different meanings. When I saw this, I felt my usual moment of exasperation at the low standards abundant in our society everywhere. But I did not contact Mr. Simon or Mr. Schuster about it.
I don’t want to belittle the individual who felt the need to go over your head to point out your horrible blunder, but I feel that person needs to take a step back and think about how it feels on the other side. For they have sinned and fallen short of the glory….. etc.
Take heart, Steve. Keep striving for perfection. If you work hard, are fortunate, and with a little luck, you might achieve excellence. It is something we should all strive for but alas. We are only human. N
Thank you for that vote of confidence.