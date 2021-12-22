The Kiwanis Club of South Lake recognized students at Real Life Christian Academy for their accomplishments with a ceremony on Dec. 9.
Back Row (from left): Bobbi Holmes (Kiwanis); Olivia Clinton (fourth grade); Thom Battisto (Kiwanis); Samuel Radke (fifth grade); Aideen Patrick (fourth Grade); Lucas Rojas (fifth grade); Amy Lowry (Lower School Principal)
Center Row (from left): Sarah Radke (third grade); Deborah Seda-Selgado (second grade); Lucas Zubi (second grade); Natalie Prestan (first grade); Avi Lall (third grade); Ryan Hickey (fifth grade); Britain Pax Miller (fourth grade)
Front Row (from left): Aubrey Delgado (first grade); Scarlett Pun (Kindergarten); Logan Williams (PreK-4); LilyAnn Brenneman (Kindergarten); Carter Nwogu (PreK-3)
ABOUT TERRIFIC KIDS
Terrific Kids is a Kiwanis sponsored program that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become the best of who they are.