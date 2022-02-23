February Terrific Kids

The February Terrific Kids designee is Real Life Christian Academy students in grades PreK-3 through fifth grade. 

 COURTESY PHOTO/CHUCK SEAVER

Congratulations to the Real Life Christian Academy February Terrific Kids.

Students were recognized with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments.

Among those nominated include: Front Row (from left):  Sierra Rowell (Kindergarten); Finnley Norton (PreK-3); Enzo Moscoso (Kindergarten); Cameron Laurore (PreK-4)

Center Row (from left): Minana Museta (first grade); Brendan Hickey (third grade); Abran Estrada-Perez (third grade); Charlotte Stevens (first grade); Josey Tempel (second grade); Lola Daugherty (second grade); Carter Blanton (fourth grade)

(Back row, from left):  Thom Battisto (Kiwanis); Bobbi Holmes (Kiwanis); Ella Haber (fifth grade); Lily Maddox (fifth grade); Natalia Cardenas (fifth grade); Chloe Wooten (fourth grade): Abadiyah Simpson (fourth grade); Amy Lowry (Lower School Principal)

 

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Terrific Kids is a Kiwanis sponsored program that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become the best of who they are.

 

