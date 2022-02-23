Congratulations to the Real Life Christian Academy February Terrific Kids.
Students were recognized with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments.
Among those nominated include: Front Row (from left): Sierra Rowell (Kindergarten); Finnley Norton (PreK-3); Enzo Moscoso (Kindergarten); Cameron Laurore (PreK-4)
Center Row (from left): Minana Museta (first grade); Brendan Hickey (third grade); Abran Estrada-Perez (third grade); Charlotte Stevens (first grade); Josey Tempel (second grade); Lola Daugherty (second grade); Carter Blanton (fourth grade)
(Back row, from left): Thom Battisto (Kiwanis); Bobbi Holmes (Kiwanis); Ella Haber (fifth grade); Lily Maddox (fifth grade); Natalia Cardenas (fifth grade); Chloe Wooten (fourth grade): Abadiyah Simpson (fourth grade); Amy Lowry (Lower School Principal)
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Terrific Kids is a Kiwanis sponsored program that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become the best of who they are.