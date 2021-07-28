Lawmakers kept on gerrymandering, so Floridians passed a constitutional amendment forcing them to draw fair voting districts. Florida wouldn’t restore voting rights to people who had finished serving their time in prison, so voters intervened again. And again when lawmakers wouldn’t legalize marijuana for medical use. And again when the state Legislature refused to raise the minimum wage. Time after time, Floridians have taken matters into their own hands when elected officials refused to do what’s right. And they might do it again, this time led by a business constituency that traditionally sides with the Legislature — Florida’s Realtors.
More power to ’em, we say. Realtors are pushing back against a law passed last year that permanently guts a state trust fund originally intended to solely benefit affordable housing, something Florida needs now more than ever. The Sadowski fund — named for a state official killed in an airplane crash — was created almost 30 years ago and gets its money from a portion of the tax paid on real estate transactions in Florida.
It was supposed to be a reliable source of revenue to help meet the challenge of a chronic Florida problem: A population that doesn’t make enough money to afford a house or an apartment. The money largely funds two types of programs: One that’s geared toward helping people achieve homeownership, and another that helps finance affordable rental projects. Nice idea but starting in 2001, legislators began skimming money from the trust fund to pad the overall state budget, even in years when the budget was flush.
Like a drug, it got to be a habit, and the state has snapped up some $2.3 billion over the past two decades that was intended for affordable housing. This year lawmakers decided annual raids weren’t good enough. So they passed a law that permanently cut the Sadowski housing funding in half. The money taken from affordable housing will now go toward shoreline protection and wastewater projects. We’re all for less flooding and cleaner water. But paying for it by cannibalizing housing money is no solution, especially when the state had other pots of money it could easily have used, like revenue from a new online sales tax.
Lawmakers didn’t have to use housing money to pay for environmental projects, they chose to use it. While the new law permanently cuts the housing fund, it also shields what’s left from future raids by the Legislature (unless, that is, it changes the law again). So lawmakers have been spinning the new law as a way to protect the housing fund from … themselves.
The proposed amendment would restore the housing trust fund’s original funding scheme and make it off limits to any future raids by the Legislature. In other words, the amendment would allow voters to do what the Legislature would not. Again. The Realtors association means business. It’s already raised $13 million toward gathering petitions and waging a political campaign.
Amendments like this one, which defy the Legislature, are why lawmakers have for years been trying to silence the voices of voters by making it harder for citizen-led drives to change the Florida Constitution. The latest attempt was a law that puts limits on contributions toward petition-gathering efforts. It’s been blocked by a judge, and the good money is betting that it’ll be overturned as unconstitutional. When that happens, we’re looking forward to voters deciding in 2022 whether affordable housing is a priority in Florida. We already know where legislators stand on that.