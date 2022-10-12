It was Saturday, Sept. 10. Along with myself and 24 other volunteers, we were joined by the 25 military veteran honorees selected to fly to Washington, D.C., as part of the program known as Honor Flight Central Florida, a part of the Honor Flight Network.
For those who may not know or be aware, Honor Flight Central Florida is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is the registered hub of the national network and has been since 2012. Since that time, more than 1000 veterans who live in this area have been honored. We fly out of Orlando International Airport.
So here we were, at an orientation for the trip scheduled Sept. 17. The group for this flight consisted of two World War II, eight Korean War, 15 Vietnam and two women veterans.
Logistics included medical staff, paired escorts, wheelchairs, food, flights and transportation.
Topping it all off was a presentation by a guest speaker: Arnold Yeazell, 96, a veteran of World War Two.
At the meeting the veterans were logged in, given medical clearance, as well as travel packs and materials, and briefed on all the details of flight day. There would be stops to the various war memorials, including the newest one, women in military service, and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, which would include the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
FLIGHT DAY AND TOUR
Reveille (actually my alarm clock) sounded at 3:15 a.m., where I was scheduled to meet my guardian at 4 a.m. From there we were at Orlando International at 5 a.m., where we met the honorees, other volunteers, and staff members of Honor Flight Central Florida.
Once we arrived and deplaned at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, we were greeted with applause by two lines of well-wishers. From there it was onto the buses that transported us to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
What an experience, seeing the changing of the guard, as well as a new amphitheater. It also included an off-duty guard briefing us about all the traditions. Best of all was having our group photo taken.
Needless to say, the drive through Arlington Cemetery was somber. There are more than 400,000 graves, and everyone on the bus who has served knows there is a welcome for any who wish this to be their final resting place.
Next on the tour was the new museum for women who had served our country.
From there it was on to the United States Marine Corp Iwo Jima monument. This is where we learned about a great surprise in our group. Among our honorees was a Marine, now 102 years old, who was there that famous day, when Old Glory (in a second try) was raised. Of the six Marines involved in that, three were later killed up there.
The United Air Force monument came next, then it was onto the Mall. Along the way the Pentagon was passed and it was possible to see where it was struck on 9/11. For me there was a particular significance. My friend and mentor, Vice Admiral Wilson Falor “Bud” Flagg, was on the jet that crashed into the Pentagon. Along with his wife Darlene, he was on the plane (American Airlines Flight 77) that originally departed Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va. My tears began to fall.
A two hour walking tour took in the World War Two monument — and yes, Kilroy was there, as he always will — the Korean War monument, the Vietnam Memorial, and closing with a tour of the Lincoln Memorial and looking up over the Mall to the Washington Monument and the Capitol Dome.
RETURN
But perhaps the real excitement was the reception at home.
It was approximately 1 a.m. when we arrived back in Orlando, where we were greeted by more than 100 well-wishers cheering us on, replete with a Sea Cadet Honor, bagpiper and a Statue of Liberty. They formed a gauntlet as we proceeded forward.
God bless all of our heroes who have sacrificed for our freedoms.
ABOUT HONOR FLIGHT and HONOR FLIGHT CENTRAL FLORIDA
Since 2005 the Honor Flight Network has flown over 250,000 veterans from 46 states and 136 regional hubs.
Honor Flight Central Florida serves veterans in our community by flying them to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials a grateful nation has built in their honor. This is done at no charge to the veteran.
Guardian donors accompany veterans on this one day trip at their own expense. Their donation helps to cover some of the Honor Flight related expenses and also provides them the privilege of accompanying one of our hometown heroes for the day.
TO LEARN MORE/MAKE A DONATION
It only takes $500 to sponsor and honor a war hero with this once in a lifetime memory.
Visit: www.honorflightcentralflorida.org
David Peck served three years of active duty and more than 30 years in the Navy Reserve. He lives in Clermont, and volunteers with the local U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Battalion, a development program for ages 13 to 17 years old. He is also extensively involved in a number of civic organizations and activities in Clermont and the whole of Lake County.