On Wednesday, Jan, 19, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and 300 local business leaders gathered to celebrate the Fifth Annual South Lake Business Awards. This community-influenced voting and nomination process featured 450 local businesses broken down into 68 categories.
It was held at Bella Collina in Montverde starting with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the program. During this celebration, three individuals and their organizations were recognized for their efforts and influence they have established within the community.
AWARDS AND RECIPIENTS
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Presented by Dr. Kasey Kesselring of Montverde Academy, is among the most respected in the region. This annual award goes to a South Lake resident who has displayed extraordinary dedication to the community.
This year the award went to Michelle Michnoff. She is a Past Chair of the Chamber Board and a Past Chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Lake and Sumter Counties. Her hard work and energy led to the founding of Charities Across South Lake.
She is the long time Chair of the South Lake Teacher Appreciation Breakfast and Taste of South Lake. As the Vice President and Regional Community Bank Manager for Seacoast Bank, she has facilitated the efforts for the Payroll Protection Plan for hundreds of local small businesses.
OAKLEY SEAVER SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD
Presented by Nancy Cummings from Cummings Collaborative and granddaughter of Oakley Seaver, this prestigious award honors a non-profit business that has contributed significantly to the community and has created a lasting impact.
Find, Feed & Restore is a non-profit that assists families with children. After six years of providing food, career development, computer training and job placement assistance, they realized the missing element: the actual foundation necessary for families with children to develop and grow in a stable environment for them to call home. As a result, they created and implemented three effective and strategic methods:
• Housing First, no cost housing for six to 12 months
• Permanent Housing Solutions, affordable housing for working families
• Homelessness Avoidance.
Accepting the award was Brian Broadway, founder of Find, Feed & Restore. In 2004, Broadway and his family relocated to South Lake County and began their work. Heartbroken by the daily calls received by parents with children and no place to lay their heads, Brian established what is known as Find, Feed & Restore to meet the demand for homelessness in Lake County.
Broadway prides himself on providing a place for homeless families with children, rather than building multi-million-dollar facilities to conduct business. His passion to eradicate homelessness, has led Find, Feed & Restore to be recognized on local news channels, Style Magazine and named 2021 Non-Profit of the Year by Community Foundation of South Lake.
HERITAGE AWARD
Presented by Wendy Terry of Withum Audit Tax Advisors, this award recognizes a business or community that has shown continued contribution to the South Lake Business community.
The City of Groveland is celebrating 32 years of Chamber membership in 2022. It is also celebrating its 100-year anniversary. Groveland has transformed the culture of all city departments and improved the services they provide.
In recent years, the city has rebranded itself as “the City of Natural Charm” and has helped to create economic prosperity in Lake County. The City of Groveland has helped attract significant business investment that has resulted in hundreds of well-paying jobs.
Its accomplishments include the Grand Opening of Kroger in June 2021. This 375,00 square foot facility provides premier grocery delivery to residents and added more than 600 jobs to the local economy. This project was recognized by the Florida Economic Development Council as 2021’s Regional Deal of the Year.
Also in 2021, Amazon held a grand opening for a 1,000,000 square foot Last Mile Delivery Station that added more than 200 jobs to the local economy.
Construction is underway for a 425,000 square foot class A speculative Distribution Center on American Way in the Christopher C. Ford Commerce Park that is projected to bring $26 million dollars in investment to Lake County.
City Manager Mike Hein accepted the award on behalf of the City of Groveland.