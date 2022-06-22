For a long time I pondered whether to comment on Will Smith and his slapping Chris Rock, but it wasn’t until Tuesday, June 14, as I celebrated my 71st birthday that I granted myself time to contemplate and reflect.
The most important thing for me is that not only have I come to terms with my past, more so, I embrace and celebrate it: all the mistake; the frustrations; the lost opportunities and the ones I threw away; the disappointments; the misguided directions and more specifically the lack of direction; the bullheadedness — not just those of arrogant youth but worse, of adulthood.
I embrace and celebrate these, not because of the harmful impacts these had on me at the time, but because I learned from these, beginning with learning to love and more important, forgiving myself; to realize I had demons, and that for the most part I had conquered them.
Nowadays, I have come to appreciate what I didn’t at the time these were presented. Some regrets are minor, while others carry greater significance, such as not having had the courage to pursue things I wanted for fear of rejection, particularly wholeheartedly pursuing a professional acting career (I “nibbled” around the edges); or not wanting to displease others — I originally wanted to join the U.S. Navy following high school, but it was the height of the Vietnam War and neither my parents nor my guidance counselor supported me in that pursuit for fear I would be killed in combat, so I allowed them to dissuade me; later, before the window of opportunity closed as I neared the age deadline, I could have joined the Navy National Guard, yet I did not.
Also as a high school student, I regret having put myself into a situation in which I was constantly being mocked, hurt and abused in order to be a part of the “in crowd,” so desperate was I to be accepted.
Most painful of my regrets are not those I may have — and in certain instances, definitely did — inflict upon others. I could dismiss some of those of teenage arrogance, but I don’t; they were just as wrong then, but as the expression goes, “Old enough to know better, young enough not to care.”
The ones that fill me with the most regret are the ones as an adult I deliberately, even cruelly, committed against others. Without realizing it, I had partially adopted the philosophy of “If I couldn’t be happy, neither was I going to let you.” I am convinced it was a contributing factor why my first and second marriages failed.
In that regard, I can identify with the angst Will Smith might be going through after having struck Chris Rock at the Oscars. I do not take schadenfreude in Smith’s current ostracization but hope against hope that he will privately and personally apologize and hope Chris Rock will forgive him. It is that self-same hope will be granted me from those to whom I have transgressed.
I am confident I understand the feeling Will Smith says he carries, that his particular action undercut the person he wants and tries to be. For years I did not love myself. Fears, faults, shortcomings and all, as well as the memories of often being compared to others, contributed to my feelings of inadequacy and longing for self-worth and ratification. Will Smith, too, has his demons.
It would not be surprising that while at first Chris Rock’s teasing Jada Pinkett Smith prompted laughter from Will Smith, it also immediately triggered a hot button in Smith — specifically the guilt he carries being unable to protect his mother from his father’s abuse, despite only being nine years old — thus he “sprang to Jada’s defense.”
Does this justify what he did? No, and nor am I condoning it, either. All it does lead me to conclude is, “There but for the grace of God, go I.”