TAVARES — Lake County students will demonstrate their expertise in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) at the annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair in February.
The event, sponsored by Lake County Schools Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Department, will showcase the highest quality science projects from across the district.
Through working on the projects, students will have opportunities to enhance their knowledge of Florida’s Science and Math standards, practice interview skills, and build confidence for postsecondary endeavors.
The projects chosen for the Regional Science and Engineering Fair were selected at each school site’s science fair as the top projects representing each category and grade. Students will present their projects to the regional judges, who are teachers and professionals from the local community, and top projects will earn district recognition at the science fair awards ceremonies.
The awards ceremonies will occur the same evening of the judging: middle and high school starting 6:30 p.m., Feb. 4, and elementary school starting 6 p.m., Feb. 8, both at the First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, Family Ministry Center, 1000 E. First Ave., Mount Dora.
Students will be awarded trophies, medals or ribbons for first, second, and third place, and honorable mention. Additionally, special awards may include cash donations, gift certificates, and numerous other prizes.
The selection of place winners will be based on the quality of scientific study and the use of correct experimental protocol in following the scientific method to solve a problem, scored using a rubric by trained judges. The top middle and high school individual winners and top team winners could advance to the State Science and Engineering Fair in Lakeland in March.
