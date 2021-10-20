OCT. 21
How to Stop Landing in the SPAM Folder
Build your sending reputation so your emails reach the inbox.
OCT. 27
How to Protect Your Business from Risks (TRUIST)
The pandemic has increased business risks, like exposure to cyber fraud, lawsuits and changed overall risk tolerance for many businesses.
OCT. 28
Website Planning 101
How to plan for an effective business website that will enhance your business.
NOV. 9
Become Top of Mind with your Prospects & Clients
When your customers have a need, you want them to think of your business first.
NOV. 10
Introduction to Google Analytics
Learn how to set up and used Google Analytics to understand how people engage with your website.
NOV. 30
Create Your Website: 3 Key Pages
Learn best practices to get your website online with confidence focussing on the essential pages.
INTERESTED?
To register, visit: https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6
Harry Speight is a volunteer with SCORE/Mid-Florida