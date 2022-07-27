Reach your fitness goals by participating in the 2022 Wellness Challenge. There are three ways to sign up:
As a company team
As a team of friends
As an individual
To track your progress, challenge participants will have the ability to weigh in every Wednesday at the National Training Center.
WEIGH-IN DATES
• Aug. 3 • Aug. 10 • Aug. 17 • Aug. 24
• Aug. 31 • Sept. 7 • Sept. 14 • Sept. 21
• Sept. 28 • Oct. 5 • Oct. 12 • Oct. 19
• Oct. 26
Lipid profile test available for Chamber participants during a.m. weigh-ins.
For just $100, Chamber participants will receive:
A free NTC membership for the duration of the challenge, including access to group fitness classes and childcare ($150 value)
Free body fat percentage screenings
Free lipid profile tests to measure your cholesterol
A chance to win great prizes which will be awarded at the November Monthly Chamber breakfast
Invitations to educational seminars