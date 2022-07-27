Reach your fitness goals by participating in the 2022 Wellness Challenge. There are three ways to sign up:

As a company team

As a team of friends

As an individual

To track your progress, challenge participants will have the ability to weigh in every Wednesday at the National Training Center.


WEIGH-IN DATES

• Aug. 3        • Aug. 10        • Aug. 17        • Aug. 24

• Aug. 31        • Sept. 7        • Sept. 14        • Sept. 21

• Sept. 28        • Oct. 5        • Oct. 12        • Oct. 19

• Oct. 26

Lipid profile test available for Chamber participants during a.m. weigh-ins.

For just $100, Chamber participants will receive:

A free NTC membership for the duration of the challenge, including access to group fitness classes and childcare ($150 value)

Free body fat percentage screenings

Free lipid profile tests to measure your cholesterol

A chance to win great prizes which will be awarded at the November Monthly Chamber breakfast

Invitations to educational seminars

Recommended for you