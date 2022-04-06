All hail the champion!
In a narrow decision, Jill Thompson narrowly defeated the team of Zachary Sherman and Patrick Lenigan at this year’s annual chili cookoff presented at the Mascotte Church Saturday, April 2.
It wasn’t an easy decision by judges composed of representatives from the Mascotte Police Department, Lake County Fire Department, and City Commissioner Ellen Cruz; and emceed by former mayor Barbara Krull.
The secret to Thompso’s success? Venison.
“It’s a leaner meat, and sweeter, I think,” said Thompson.
The dethroned champions were gracious in defeat.
“I think this is a great place to experiment with different ingredients,” said Sherman. “I think it’s awesome.”
“Winning is one thing, keeping the trophy is another,” Lenigan said.
Visitors were invited to enjoy as much chili as they wanted for a small donation.
UPCOMING EVENTS
“Hopping Into Awareness” takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., April 16 at the Mascotte Civic Center 121 N. Sunset Avenue.
This is a family inclusive event to bring awareness to autism and behavioral and developmental needs. There will be free food, screening, books and resources for children and families, and an Easter egg hunt starting at noon.
To attend, contact Mascotte Police Department Officer Kenia Abreu (Community Relations and Outreach), or visit The Mascotte Church on FaceBook.