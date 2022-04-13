“And they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left...And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly;for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:32-47)
It seemed that wickedness had prevailed. The rulers and religious leaders had incited the people and had crucified an innocent man. A wicked deed had been accomplished. Jesus Christ had been killed. His crime? He called men to repentance and testified that He was the Son of God. He had performed miracles to validate his claims; and had preached with great authority to thousands who came to listen far and wide. It was a sad, wicked day.
Two wicked men were crucified that day: they were receiving the sentence that they had earned by their crimes they had committed.
“The wages of sin is death.” (Romans 3:23)
It was a sad, wicked day.
One may ask, “What was so good about that day?” Jesus Christ paid the price for our sin. Jesus Christ took upon himself the wrath of God the Father for all mankind.
“But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.” (Romans 5:8-9)
Calvary became our place of peace and forgiveness if we will accept the gift of eternal life from our Lord Jesus Christ.
“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23)
Two wicked men were crucified that day: one mocked Jesus, the other acknowledged Jesus as Christ.
What started out as a really bad day for one turned into an eternal good day! Jesus said:
“Today you will be with me in paradise.”
The malefactor did not have time to be baptized, join a church, give an offering, sing a song, perform any good works or do anything to earn a place in heaven. He could only trust Christ for his salvation. He did. There was a fourth man that day: a Centurion that declared Jesus “as the Son of God” It was a good day for him.
Have you trusted in Christ alone for your salvation? Jesus said:
“I am the way, the truth and the life; no man cometh to the Father but by me.” (John 14:6) “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13)
In New England, the phrase “wicked good” can be used to describe a variety of things or an overwhelming event. “It was a wicked good party!” “A wicked good pizza!”
Truly, that day at Calvary was a “wicked good” day.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
