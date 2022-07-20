Summer is often the time of vacation for families. It is important to take a break and rest. Take a “respite”; a great word that is often neglected in our fast paced life.
Webster defines a vacation as; 1. a period spent away from home or business in travel or recreation. 2. a scheduled period during which activity (as of a court or school) is suspended. b : a period of exemption from work granted to an employee. 3 : a respite or a time of respite from something : intermission.
We learn from the book of Genesis that God rested on the seventh day from all his work.
“And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made. And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made.” (Genesis 2:2-3)
If we are not careful, our work can become the driving factor in our lives; neglecting family, friends and rest. There should be a balance of good work and rest.
“Let you moderation be known to all men” (Philippians 4:4 )
We also see the importance of taking Sunday off to go to church! It refreshes and reminds us of the important priorities of life; love God, love others, be faithful.
“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14)
Jesus Christ took a break from his preaching ministry to pray and rest.
“And when he had sent the multitudes away, he went up into a mountain apart to pray: and when the evening was come, he was there alone.” (Matthew 14:23)
I minister in an area of many amusement parks and a vacation capital of the world; however, often the best vacations are the ones that do not consist of a lot of activities. Families will spend small fortunes going to an amusement park only to find themselves exhausted at the end of their vacation.
Old-fashioned vacations of visiting with family, telling stories, sitting on the back porch, going to the lake to swim, going to museums and learning of historical markers and county fairs can become some of our greatest memories and favorite family times. In this day of needing to economize, a family vacation does not need to be expensive. Enjoy the simple things.
“I know that there is no good in them, but for a man to rejoice and do good in his life. And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labors, it is a gift of God.” (Ecclesiastes 3:12-13)
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
