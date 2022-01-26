A shooting resulting in 11 deaths takes place in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in October of 2018; another shooting in a Chabad synagogue in Poway, California results in one death in January of 2019; and now a hostage taking situation in the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville Texas. Thankfully, there were no fatalities in the Colleyville synagogue, except the perpetrator. Still…
In Christchurch, New Zealand, a shooting occurs at the Al Noor Mosque and at the Linwood Islamic Center on March 15, 2019, resulting in 25 deaths. A man attends a bible study at the AME church in Charleston S.C. on June 17, 2015, then shoots and kills nine people. In November of 2017, 25 people are shot and killed while attending church services at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs Texas.
There have been many other incidents of anti-Semitism, hatred of Moslems and of various Christian groups. The simple question of why has never been answered in any rational way. These crimes are not rational acts committed by rational people.
There is a sense that some blame for who becomes the target can be attributed to political or religious hatred and hate speech, whether it is on social media or elsewhere. The regular media often sensationalizes these incidents, which can add further fuel to the fire. Some of the perpetrators may want notoriety for a cause.
The immediate reaction in all such horrific incidents is, of course, shock, then a feeling that we need to be proactive in order to protect our communities against further attacks. This interestingly brings to the forefront the question; to what lengths we are willing to go to be safe?
Obviously, communities of faith do not simply want to cease coming together to worship. Additionally, we do not want to be so strict as to require everyone who attends our services to have some sort of proper ID or go through metal detectors and such to get through our doors (although some do). Some houses of worship hire professional security companies; others do not have the financial means to do so. Some rely on members attending services to be armed with firearms, etc. Many of us simply refuse to live in fear. It’s hard to know the correct balance.
I think a possible answer to all of this actually lies in the concept that we are members of communities of faith. The Torah teaches us to be vigilant and to protect the vulnerable but open to people from outside our immediate community joining us for worship. It is inherent in the credo of our respective faith structures to welcome outsiders.
Each synagogue, mosque and church will develop their own specific protocols for security. That said, we will always be somewhat vulnerable if we also invite nonmembers to worship and learn with us. I, for one, do not want the world I live in to be a world so fraught with anxiety about possible danger that we miss the reason for community.
The Jewish synagogue has always welcomed all who would join us. As difficult as some situations have been, I continue to believe that somehow God is in control. We have a responsibility to do our part to protect ourselves. Let us be careful, try our best to be safe and may we never lose sight of the God-given gift of our humanity.
Joseph Goldovitz is with Congregation Sinai of Groveland.