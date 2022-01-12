New Year resolutions are hard easy to make, hard to keep. So, the solution is to make smaller goals that in the long run will add up to good results.
“Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways and be wise: Which having no guide, overseer, ruler, provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest.”(Proverbs 6:6-8)
The little ant is busy doing the little things that ants do. She is preparing for the future; she is self-sufficient and she is very practical.
The lesson we learn from the ant is that it is wise to prepare for the future. Although there are many uncertainties in life, there are some absolutes also. One absolute is that death comes to all of us. Are you prepared for your eternal future? Death and judgment are waiting,
“It is appointed unto to man, once to die, and then the judgment” (Hebrew 4:13).
But we can prepare for that day through our Lord Jesus Christ who took our sins to the cross and paid the penalty we all owe.
“But God commented his love toward us that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8), “For whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13).
Then prepare for the next week, month, year, retirement. Set some small goals. Save a little more, Spend a little less. My grandmothers always had a pantry full of food and household supplies: “just in case.” Look forward to be ready for what may come. Have a contingency plan, or a “plan B”
Next, be self-sufficient. It is great to have the support from family and friends. But what do you do when that in not an option? You ask the Lord for wisdom;
“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God who giveth liberally and upbraideth not.” (James 1:5 )
Take responsibility for the things that you can control. Someone once said, “God is in control; but He doesn’t expect you to lean on a shovel and pray for a hole!” Get up a little earlier, exercise a little more, eat a little less, study a little more. You are the one that is going to change you. It can be a little fearful, but God will strengthen you.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me.” (Philippians 4:13)
Finally, make things simple and practical. Be quick to say “I love you,” to forgive, to be generous. So many changes can be simply added to our daily life if we make them a priority. There is no cost to being a little more kind, saying a kind word, being a little more thankful. Much can be accomplished by doing a little more.