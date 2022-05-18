I had a grandmother who taught us how to eat soup. We were not allowed to slurp or make noises as we ate our soup. “Do not pick up the bowl and drink it,” “keep your spoon steady and slow.”
One may ask, “Why is that so important?” We see the answer to that question in the scriptures. “The words of king Lemuel, the prophecy that his mother taught him.” (Proverbs 31:1)
I was taught. What I did not know as an inexperienced, uneducated child, I was taught. I had a grandmother who cared enough to teach me decorum and proper etiquette. Manners and customs have fallen out of use as being “old fashioned” or “non essential.” There are great values that need to be taught in order for our culture to be enjoyable and law-abiding.
“And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”(Ephesians 4:32)
The “Golden Rule” - “Do unto to others as you would have them do unto you”; was a motto that was taught in every school classroom, home, church and ball field.
We have replaced that sentiment of putting others first with our own personal rights and feelings. This does not mean that we should allow ourselves to be mistreated or abused but we do need to consider others and practice kindness and charity.
“Children, obey your parent in the Lord: for this is right. Honor thy Father and Mother; (which is the first commandment with promise;) That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.” (Ephesians 6:1 – 3)
Children need parental guidance. There is a secure feeling with set boundaries and consequences. Children need to learn that there are consequences to their decisions. Parents are the best teachers
(Deuteronomy 6:7) “And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of the when thou sittest in thine house and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou lies down and when thou risest up.” (Deuteronomy 6:7)
“Love God with all your heart”
“And thou shalt love the Lord with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” (Deuteronomy 6:5)
I was taught the importance of attending a Bible preaching church; daily Bible reading and prayer; living out a Christ-honoring lifestyle; Not as a self righteous person, but as one who is thankful. The Lord’s prayer is a great model for us to live by:
“Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen. (Matthew 6:9-13)
Loving and serving the Lord is of Faith.
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
To pass on great values and good morality we must be good examples and good teachers
“Exhort one another unto good works.” (Hebrew 10:24)
Church attendance, Bible reading and prayer are good places to start. Old fashioned? Yes, but still of great value.