The Bible is a great library to not only learn from but also to enjoy. The Bible is the Word of God, but it is also a great work of literature, with 66 books written by 40 authors over a period of 2000 years. Let’s explore some great stories of the past, present and future.
Great stories of the past: The creation, Garden of Eden, Joseph, David and Goliath, Daniel and the Lions Den, Ruth and Naomi, Queen Esther and many others.
In the Old Testament we find a servant girl who became famous by being kind to her new master, Naaman. He had leprosy and in that day there was no medical cure. It was a death sentence. She told her mistress of Elijah the Prophet in Israel, he could pray and bring healing. Naaman acted in faith and went to see the prophet and was healed after a great step of faith. Read the rest of the story about the servant of Elisha and how he ended up with the leprosy of Naaman. (2 Kings 5: 1-27)
Great stories of the present: God will comfort. God will provide. P
“The Lord is my shepherd...” (Psalm 23:1-6)
“But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4: 19)
We are living in very uncertain times, but we can have confidence that Jesus will continue to care for us and provide for us. I remember the story of the widow woman in 2 Kings 17:9-16 who trusted the Lord and served the minister of God, Elijah the Prophet. God provided her with continual food through the great famine.
“And she went and did according to the saying of Elijah: and she and he; and her house, did eat many days. And the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail, according tho the word of the Lord, which he spake by Elijah. (2 Kings 17:9-16)
Great stories of the future: In the book of Revelation we read about a new kingdom on earth and many great wars and trouble to come. We read in the New Testament about the return of our Lord Jesus Christ to gather us to him and return as the rightful King and Lord of Lords. One of my favorite themes is about heaven.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Thomas saith unto him, Lord...how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way the truth and the life: no man cometh to the Father, but by me.” (John 14:1-6)
We are encouraged that all of our friends and loved ones who accepted Jesus as their way of salvation will be gathered on Heaven’s shores where we will be united once again. What a great story of God’s love to us.
“For God so love the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Enjoy reading.