The first step of being a grateful nation is recognizing the cost of freedom. Our liberties were bought by the blood of men and women and we need to honor their sacrifice. Memorial Day in the U.S.A. is a day set aside to remember our fallen soldiers.
It began at the end of the Civil War to honor fallen soldiers on both sides of the conflict. Also called “Decoration Day’ as families would decorate the graves of their loved ones. Many also began to decorate other family members who had passed; to honor and remember their work for their posterity.
In the Book of Ecclesiastes; Chapter 3, Verses1-8, we read:
“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep; and a time to cast away;
A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;
A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”
We do well to remind ourselves that “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” (Edmund Burke)
There are times when we have to take a stand for right. The Bible gives us the pathway to righteousness. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalm 119:105)
A great assurance that has given much comfort to the living is that one day; those who know the Lord as their personal Savior will meet again on Heaven’s shores. We have a hope that goes beyond the grave:
“For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith. Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?” “He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.” (1 John 5:4-5, 11-13)
As encouraged by the Bible; take time to mourn, take time to weep: take time to laugh and dance. Aw we remember our fallen men and women in service to our great nation; let us be thankful, and let us pass on a great freedom and liberty to our posterity. May God Bless America.