I had a strict religious upbringing. My grandparents, who helped raise me, were Roman Catholic and paintings of Jesus and the Blessed Mother decorated our Italian household. Church was considered as important as school and for 18 years I rarely missed a Sunday.
Like many young people, I moved away for college and spent most of my 20s without a church. However ,I still prayed and felt a spiritual connection to my tradition. By age 25, after a dark night of the soul, I reached a point where I was looking for more. I had questions about life that no one could answer. What I wanted was an authentic spiritual experience.
Soon after, I was introduced to Yoga, which means union. It is a divine union between the mind, body and spirit. I began with Hatha yoga which focused on bodily postures (Asana), and breathing techniques (pranayama). The exercise made me feel stronger and the meditation at the end of class gave me a sense of peace and contentment. I remember thinking, this is something I want to do for the rest of my life. I pursued yoga with my heart and soul and eventually became a teacher and practitioner of Ayurveda. For almost 30 years I have been reaping the benefits of a healthy yogic lifestyle.
Many people are confused about yoga and its roots in Hinduism, with its many gods and goddesses, that appear opposite of monotheistic religions. But contrary to Western understanding, Hindu’s recognize one God, Brahma, the eternal origin who is the cause and foundation of all existence. Hinduism is formed of diverse traditions and has no single founder, with around one billion followers, it is the world’s third largest religion, after Christianity and Islam.
The word Hindu originates from the Sanskrit word for river, Sindhu. It was towards the end of the 18th century that European merchants and colonists began to refer to the followers of Indian religions collectively as Hindus. The term Hinduism was introduced into the English language in the 19th century to denote the religious, philosophical and cultural traditions native to India. However, the true teachings are called Sanatana Dharma, the eternal laws of God that govern all life.
You can certainly practice yoga as physical exercise without any type of religious involvement, or you can embrace it as a path to greater self-awareness. Hinduism is also a cosmology, where the Gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva represent; creation, preservation and destruction. It took me over 13 years of traveling throughout India, spending time living in Ashrams, going on silent Vipassana retreats and observing the culture to begin to comprehend Hinduism.
The science of Yoga and Ayurveda, (the traditional medical system of India) are based on holy scriptures. The mythology and teachings are deep, complex and take years of study and practice to absorb, especially to the Western mind.
If you want to dive deeper than the yoga mat and into spiritual practice, it begins by following the Yamas and Niyamas that originate in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras:
• Ahimsa (non-violence)
• Asteya (non-stealing)
• Satya (truthfulness)
• Aparigraha (non-possessiveness)
• Brahmacharya (celibacy or fidelity)
Yoga Sutra scholar Gary Kraftsow says they represent the qualities of an integrated human being. You get there through practice, contemplation, meditation, and working to transform yourself.“
”The path of practice begins with understanding and refining the different dimensions of who you are, and it unfolds progressively, not all at once,” said Kraftsow.
Every human being has an unconscious longing to expand in a limitless way. The whole goal of yoga is Self-realization and connection with the supreme source of all creation.
Namaste … the light in me sees the light in you and we are one.
Katie Kamala Haley is a licensed Ayurvedic practitioner and yoga teacher who offers bodywork, guided meditation and sound healing at the Saltuary Health Spa in Clermont. Learn more at: www.KatieKamalaWellness.com