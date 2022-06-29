“Not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:25)
We need encouragement. The pPreaching of the Bible gives great comfort.
“So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” (Romans 10:17)
Having a sense of community is of great benefit. We realize that we are not alone in our feelings and experiences. A good church will give a good perspective of life around us. Sadly, church attendance has become a low priority.
So, why should you go to church? What are the benefits of faithful church attendance?
“Because of the house of the Lord our God I will seek thy good.” (Psalm 122:9)
It is in the hearing word of God that we increase our faith. As we increase our trust and confidence in God and his love for us; we are better people. We can love better, hope better, be joyful and encouraging. Be sure to attend a church that is preaching the Bible. It is the Word of God that gives us the power to do right.
“Thy word have I hid in my heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11)
The house of the Lord will teach us about the realities of life and how to handle them. Preaching the gospel tells us that we are all sinners and unrighteous and in need of forgiveness.
“For all have and sinned come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)
That takes care of the “hypocrite;” there are sinners everywhere because we are all sinners. Jesus Christ paid the price of forgiveness for us on the Cross; we just need to repent and ask him for forgiveness.
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:9,13)
The preaching of the word of God teaches how to be nice, put others first, endure trials and hurts and gives us hope. In other words, it gives us direction and instruction.
“The word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalm 119:105)
Fellowship and friendship are some of the greatest benefits of church attendance. We fellowship with others who are going through or have been through the same trials that are troubling us. Their testimonies of God’s faithfulness are an encouragement. That is the blessing of singing the great hymns of our faith and the profit of Bible study of the Old and New Testaments.
“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.”(Psalm 122:1)
While church attendance has fallen by the wayside for many individuals and families; it would be good for all to make church attendance an important priority. We benefit by going to church. We are built up in our faith and character as we serve the Lord and others.
“It is more blessed to give than receive.”
May you find yourself getting up this next Sunday morning and finding a good Bible preaching church and attend. You will be blessed.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
Editor’s note: The News Leader seeks other religious leaders of all faiths (including those who profess no religion) to write articles/columns of religion, faith and values. If interest, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com