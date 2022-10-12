How do I have hope in the midst of the destruction and chaos of floods and hurricanes? The answer is to have hope in God.
In 1775, Augustus Toplady was taking his afternoon walk along the cliffs of the English coast above the Atlantic ocean, when all of the sudden a storm rolled in. Seeking shelter, he hid inside a small cave. As he hid in fear he was reminded that there is true comfort in the Lord.
“The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.” (Psalm 18:2)
He penned the great hymn “Rock of Ages Cleft for Me, Let me hide myself in thee.”
The child of God has a quiet assurance that God does help and will help. The first step to peace in the storm is to have peace with God.
“Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Romans 5:1)
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
There are some who claim that those who experience destruction are being judged by God.
“...for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:45)
The earth is under the judgment of man’s sins. When Adam sinned against God the earth was placed under a curse.
(Genesis 3) “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now.” (Romans 8:22)
Throughout the history of man there have been great catastrophes of hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, volcanoes, thunder storms, lightning, drought, snow storms, earthquakes, famines and others. Bad times happen! But, God will take care of us.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
It is often in the hard times that we see the “hand of God” and the charity of others that gives us great encouragement.
Here are a few scriptures that give us comfort and promises when we act in faith.
“But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38-39)
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
