Holidays celebrated by people of different religious persuasions obviously vary due to beliefs and history. A potent part of being Jewish includes the telling of biblical stories of our past and how God was and is involved with our people.
While this is also true for those of other faiths, we continue to define ourselves religiously by these events. One such holiday; Purim, will be celebrated on March 17.
The story in the book of Esther is about the unsuccessful efforts of a virulent anti-Semite; Haman, to exterminate the Jews of Persia and the brave actions of Esther, the queen, to save her people. Esther’s cousin Mordecai is also prominent in the story as mentor to Esther and defiant to Haman. A rather interesting feature of the tale is the complete absence of God’s name in the entire book.
A question occurs, why in a religious story from the Bible is there no mention of the God of Israel? One possible answer is this: We humans are ultimately responsible for our own behavior. A Jewish survivor of the Holocaust concentration camps wrote that the one thing that could not be taken away from us is how we choose to react to the behavior of our tormentors.
In this current time, there are many issues that are difficult to sort out. Certainly one of them is the continued persecution of communities of faith including the Jewish people. The way we respond is of the utmost importance. Judaism teaches tolerance and love of all human beings.
At the same time, we must be careful and diligent. There are forces out there that would harm us if possible. Churches, mosques and synagogues have become targets for those who hate. It would be easy to let fear and a lack of trust determine our reactions. It would also be easy to let these same feelings cause us to be isolationists.
Let the story of Purim teach us to stand up for and protect ourselves and at the same time let the teachings of Judaism instruct us to respect and treat all people as we would wish to be treated. Let our houses of worship be as safe as possible and at the same time open to all. In my humble opinion, God will be pleased.
Joseph Goldovitz is with Congregation Sinai.