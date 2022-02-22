March 2 marks the beginning of Lent, starting with Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent in the Catholic Church. But what is Lent, really? According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Lent is defined as follows:
“Lent is a 40 day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It›s a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord›s Resurrection at Easter.”
Generally, almost everyone makes a New Year’s Resolution in January. These New Year’s resolutions are usually all about change, such as a change in diet, losing weight, exercising, etc.
For Catholics, it is a second shot at a resolution. A Lenten resolution, unlike New Year›s, tends to be spiritual or emotionally driven. These are driven by the “Catholic Guilt” many have grown up with, be nice, treat the nuns with respect, pray more often, be nice to your parents.
To those who dismiss the concept of “Catholic Guilt,” it is real. Think about this: We can be bawdy and wild as seen at Mardi Gras in New Orleans the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. But come 11:59 p.m., guilt sets in.
Suddenly, no wildness, no craziness, nor even the police of New Orleans are clearing the streets. We even head to church that next day, hangover be damned, to receive ashes on the forehead.
“Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust, and unto Dust you shall return.” (Book of Common Prayer)
Lent is a solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry, during which he endured temptation by Satan.
Lent is a solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry, during which he endured temptation by Satan. (source: Wikipedia)
Lent is a great time for reflection. Holy week. Holy Thursday. Good Friday. Holy Saturday. All culminating in Easter Sunday. It is the holiest week in the Catholic Church and we truly can reflect on what a good life we all have, thanks to He who gave His life on the cross..