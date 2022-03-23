Where would I be if not the Lord? Does the Lord take Sides? Psalm 124:1-2, declares, “If it had not been the Lord on our side...”
This must have been one of the most popular songs sung by the Children of Israel on their pilgrimage to worship at the Temple in Jerusalem. They had been through many disasters, pestilence, wars and tribulations; yet they still remained. God had sustained His people.
King David wrote this song as a testament to God for protecting the Nation of Israel. He truly knew that if the Lord had not been on the side of Israel, then that nation would not have been in existence.
David must have reflected back on his own experience, as a young man re: the Philistine army. The Philistines had sent the giant Goliath to battle against the Hebrews. All looked hopeless. But David knew the Lord was on the side of Israel.
The stage was set in 1 Samuel 17: David had left his father, Jesse, to see how his brothers were faring at the battle front. While there he heard the mocking of Goliath and responded to the call to fight. David was confident that God was on his side and would accomplish the victory. In 1 Samuel 17:46, David states, “This day will the Lord deliver thee into mine hand; and I will smite thee, and take thine head from thee.”
David knew from personal experience that if the Lord had not been on his side, he would have been swallowed up by men’s wrath. King David never had an “easy” life. He was continually at war.
In Psalm 124, King David related this song to the entire nation of Israel and declared that, as a nation, they recognized the fact that the Lord’s protection was with them. Verse 3 contemplates the disastrous results if God had not been on Israel’s side: “Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us..”
So, too, would be the plight of the modern-day believer without the Lord’s watchful care over him. In verse 6, Davis praised God for His mercy, “Blessed be the Lord, who hath not given us a a prey to their teeth.” Verse 7 continues, “Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers...”
The people of Israel also recognized the fact that their help was in the name of the Lord, as declared in verse 8. This psalm is a testimony of God’s power in their lives. God wants to be invited into your life: Believe on the Lord today for forgiveness of your sin and for eternal life. It is through Jesus Christ, who paid the price of forgiveness from God for you.
“For God so love the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Believers today must also remind themselves of this truth:
“Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” Psalm 124:7-8
A PARTING GIFT
William Walford (1772-1850) composed this familiar song:
“Sweet hour of prayer, sweet hour of prayer, That calls me from a world of care
And bids me at my Father’s throne, Make all my wants and wishes known!
In seasons of distress and grief, My soul has often found relief;
And oft escaped the tempter’s snare, By thy return, sweet hour of prayer.”