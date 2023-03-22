With the recent time change we are reminded once again about the importance of the clock. We use the counting of time in everything we do. We need to take advantage of the time that we have been given.
“This is the day that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
We should be mindful of the time that God has given to us. This day, this hour, this minute, this second. Time is a precious commodity.
“So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12)
A wise person will make the most of their time
Make the most of your time with your family, friends and loved ones. Spend quality time with your children.
“Train up a child in the way that he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)
Honor and hug your spouse. Talk and visit with your friends. Spend time with others. You are not promised a tomorrow.
“Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.” (Proverbs 27:1)
Take time to go to a Bible-teaching church. Fellowship and friendship are some of the greatest benefits of church attendance. We fellowship with others who are going through or have been through the same trials that are troubling us.
Their testimonies of God’s faithfulness are an encouragement. That is the blessing of singing the great hymns of our faith and the profit of Bible study of the Old and New Testaments.
“Not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:25)
A wise person will also deal with their eternal destiny: to accept Jesus as Savior or deny him.
“...behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2) I recently heard another Christian express: “I’m not ready to go to heaven, for I have much to do, But I am prepared to go.”
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Take advantage of the time you have today to get ready for heaven; hug your loved ones and be thankful for another day.