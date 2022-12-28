It was a somber occasion Saturday, Dec. 17; somber, yet also a celebration, as hundreds turned out at Oak Hill Cemetery for the sixth annual laying of wreaths on the graves of those who had served in the military.
“We began this six years ago in Clermont,” said Trish Gardner, who was coordinating the laying of the wreaths. “It’s part of Wreaths Across America.” Gardener is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 55, in Clermont.
“The first year there were 368 veterans,” she said. This year there are 426 veterans.” She was referring to the number of graves.
On hand to distribute the graves were former veterans, members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps; members of Troop 551, Troop 4551 (girls division), and Cub Scout Pack 551 of the Boy Scouts of America; as well as those who laid wreaths on the graves of loved ones.
ABOUT WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
Each Dec. 17, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach” and is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
It was started by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, and based in great part to a contest he won a trip to Washington, D.C., as a 12 year old. Part of that trip was a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, and it made an indelible impression.
In 1992, the wreath company had a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holidays. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans.
With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
As plans were underway, a number of other individuals and organizations stepped up to help. James Prout, owner of local trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, Inc., generously provided transportation all the way to Virginia.
Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows. Members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their National and State cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring our nation’s heroes. (source: WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/ourstory)