Remembering our Heroes

Memorial Day, which is held on the last Monday of every May, became a federal holiday in 1971 but its roots go back to the Civil War in 1865.
It’s an incredibly poignant, special day when the nation honors soldiers who died in battle and it has morphed into a three-day weekend of remembrance and festivities.
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause whatever they are doing at 3pm local time to hold a minute’s silence to remember our fallen heroes.
There are plenty of services going on in South Lake County this Memorial Day weekend. Here’s a run-down of the biggest:
Clermont: Veterans from The South Lake Florida Base of Clermont, the VFW Post 5277 and the American Legion Post 55 have organized a tribute to be held at Clermont’s Lake Minneola.
Guest Speaker is Ben Mac-Jackson who will give his speech alongside World War 2 veterans. The East Ridge High School band will be performing, and Mark Wright-Ahern will sing the National Anthem. Also, members of the National Junior ROTC will give readings including ‘A Mother’s Tears Today.’
Don’t forget to take any old flags that need to be retired and there will be a container for small toiletry donations for Operation Shoebox that sends military care packages to the troops overseas.
The organizers are looking for volunteers to help the event run smoothly. Anyone interested should contact Chris Singh at csingh007@comcast.net
Clermont’s Memorial Day service takes place at the Waterfront Park Pavilion, 330 3rd Street on Monday May 29 from 11-12.30pm.
The Michael’s Foundation, a Clermont non-profit to help Veterans using the calming, therapeutic power of horses, is hosting a day at the Farm on Saturday May 27 dedicated to all servicemen and women who paid the ultimate price for their country.
This event is free for Veterans, their families and friends. Lunch will be provided to all attendees and there will be speakers throughout the day, plus a performance by McCormick Research Institutes Horseback Drill Team.
Donations are accepted but are not required for the event which runs from 11-3pm at 11105 Autumn Lane, Clermont. Please RSVP online to reserve a spot by visiting www.michaels-foundation.org/Events