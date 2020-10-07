Annette Burke Lyttle, known as The Heritage Detective, is a professional genealogist who will present “Reconstructing the Lives of Our Farming Ancestors” on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The program, hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society, will be presented virtually on the Zoom platform. Visit PastfindersSLC.org to register for this free program. Pastfinders offers a few other meetings on Zoom. Email Webmaster@PastfindersSLC.org or go to the calendar section of the PastfindersSLC.org website for more information.