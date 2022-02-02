The News Leader is seeking people who are interested and willing to cover the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Monteverde.
That means covering hard news items such as city/town council meetings, breaking news; community events (such as festivals, fairs, Christmas parades and the like); and human interest features. Upon occasion, it can also entail doing investigative reporting.
Currently needed are people willing to work as freelancers, as we have not yet arrived at the stage where we can add newsroom staff, be it part- or full-time. The pay is $45 per article used, and $5 for each photograph chosen that accompanies an article.
You don’t have to have experience as a reporter. That’s a craft that can be taught What is needed is passion, the desire to cover your community and hunger to learn.
If any of this interests you, contact: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com