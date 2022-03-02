Rescue Rebels is in need of a medical foster or permanent home for Gunnar.
Gunnar is a super sweet boy desperately in need of tender loving care.
He was found trying to get food out of a dumpster. We have no clue how long he was trying to fend for himself or how many long hot days and cold lonely nights he had to endure before being found and rescued
We couldn’t bear to look at this extremely thin boy and not offer to help him. He has been at Crystal Creek Animal Hospital for the past two weeks and is doing much better, having put on a few pounds. Gunnar will be ready to leave Crystal Creek very soon, which is why we are in need of a medical foster, as Gunnar will require a little extra attention and relaxation only a home can provide.
We realize fostering Gunnar will be extra work, but please know Gunnar will reward you with unending love and loyalty.
If you can’t foster, would you please consider making a donation toward Gunnar’s care. No amount is too small, as every dollar counts.
WANT TO ADOPT OR HELP?
Donations can be completed at rescuerebels.org. Also, feel free to call 407-947-2329 if you have any interest in being Gunnar’s Medical Foster. Gunnar needs a village to help turn his world around.