My name is Jax
I am looking for a family that knows how to cuddle, as I am the perfect date night buddy because I love to snuggle and watch movies by your side or another doggy buddy.
I enjoy going for walks around the block on a daily basis. But that’s not all. I can sit, shake and if you get me excited I will even sing for you.
I am 16 months old, a true sweetheart who is shy at first with strangers, but I warm up quickly.
I am a purebred German Shepherd with personality; in other words, my ears do not stand up, but I do have a most adorable shepherd head tilt.
I do have EPI (Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency) which is manageable with enzymes and a special diet.
Would you believe, I am dog and cat friendly.
I promise, a lifetime of wonderful memories awaits both of us when we become family.
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in meeting this young handsome fellow, please contact Jennifer with Rescue Rebels at 954-270-2815. You may also go to www.rescuerebels.org for more information.