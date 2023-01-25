A Last Will and Testament offers a rich resource of information for genealogical purposes. But the will is only the beginning of the records that may be available. And of value to the genealogist.
Even if a decedent failed to leave a will, there may be other estate records to assist in your research. This presentation provides and overview of the probate process and the records that may be created after a person’s death.
So mark your calendar for 4:30 p.m., Feb. 9 for a Zoom presentation conducted by Debbie Wilson Smyth; or participate in person at Cooper Memorial Library.
Smyth has been researching her family since 1993 and holds a certificate in the Genealogical Research Program from Boston University. As the owner of Oak Trails Genealogy Services, LLC, she provides professional genealogical services in research education consultation and speaking.
Her research focuses on midwestern and southern states, methodology, lineage society applications and DNA. Debbie is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Genealogy Speakers Guild, as well as a number of national, state and local societies.
