OAKLAND — Town residents are invited to envision the future character of Oakland Avenue and Tubb Street by providing their input during the first of two planned public meetings starting at 6 p.m., Sept. 2 at the Oakland Meeting Hall, 221 N. Arrington St.
GAI’s Community Solutions Group, the town’s contractor specializing in planning and landscape design, will help will facilitate the meeting and offer a presentation on a “Complete Streets” design based on data collection and evaluation. At around 6:45 p.m., GAI will lead a walking audit from the fountain on Tubb Street to Oakland Avenue.
This half-hour walking tour intends to highlight issues and potential design improvements as well as listen to residents’ ideas along the corridor. Residents who wish to join the walking tour should wear closed toe shoes, clothing that is comfortable in warm weather and bring their own mosquito repellant. A limited number of safety vests will be available. Water, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
The project extends along Oakland Avenue from the proposed west roundabout at State Road 50 to Winter’s Landing/Katherine Ross Road (old Motamassek Road); and Tubb Street from Gulley Avenue to State Road 50, for a total project length of 2.52 miles.
As a next step to Oakland’s Master Mobility Management Plan, this project will develop detailed concepts for pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle circulation improvements. These plans will provide a basis for the final design and construction of future improvements.
The chosen concepts presented to the town will result from community meetings, then be prioritized for subsequent engineering, construction, and funding.
Elisha Pappacoda is the administrative services and communications director for the Town of Oakland. She may be contacted at: 407-656-1117 ext.2113, or: epappacoda@oaklandfl.gov