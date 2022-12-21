On Dec. 1, the staff and residents of Superior Residences of Clermont held its tree lighting event. On hand to join in the celebration were Santa and Mrs Claus and their favorite elf.
The festive gathering included the singing of Christmas carols, appetizers, cookies and a hot cocoa bar in which toppings were plentiful.
Several hand decorated holiday wreaths were on display and part of a silent auction, with proceeds from the auction to send care packages to our troops for the holidays.
TO LEARN MORE
https://www.facebook.com/superiorclermont or http://www.superiorclermont.com
Sabrina Mallay is the Community Marketing Director at Superior Residences of Clermont.
Phone: 352-394-5549 (Office)
Phone: 917-716-3673 (Cell)