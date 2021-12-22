The parking lot was filled to overflowing, forcing people to park cars on neighboring streets of the City of Mascotte’s community center. Inside, Larry Walker and a few volunteers scrambled to add additional chairs to accommodate those who had appeared; even so, it ended up with standing room only.
(However, there was one person who managed to find a parking spot: Santa Claus, His sleigh was parked in front of the community center.
The massive turnout was a clear example of the adage for city and town governments to proceed cautiously lest they anger their constituency.
In this case, a controversy had erupted over an event termed a “Christmas stroll,” which has been put on in the past by Roy Cruz, who is also a business owner in Mascotte. The stroll is independent of the city’s Christmas parade.
It consists of a number of vehicles that form a procession, not a parade, and in this case, at some point crosses State Road 50, which is where the controversy arose. Depending upon who was asked, the city, particularly the police department, had thrown up a roadblock (literally), necessitating the stroll be either canceled or dramatically altered.
That didn’t sit well with those in attendance, many who spoke highly of Cruz, citing the many deeds and activities he does for the community, which he pays for out of his own pocket. To many, he does more for people than the elected officials and city staff, especially its police department.
“We as a community feel better with this man, more so than comfortable with the city and police,” said Jessica Bruno, who pointed out she has lived in Mascotte the past 20 years. “It’s not about Roy, it’s about our children. Give him the permit so that Santa Claus can ride his sleigh.”
Even Santa --- in the person of Charles LeFleur --- spoke on behalf of Cruz.
“He’s the only person I know who wants to do this for the community,” said Claus, who added that Cruz constantly gets blocked when he tries to do things for the community that are free. He urged the city to support Cruz and added that what’s being proposed is nothing destructive.
For Cruz, it was a matter of fairness; that he was being treated differently from others who want to put on events in Mascotte.
“If you’re going to be fair, you’ve got to be fair across the board,” he said. “Everything I do here I don out of my own pocket.” He cited examples of others who received permission for events, plus cited how in the past he had been accused of forging a Christmas event. Of the latter, it took hiring a lawyer and he won his case. However, once again the same thing was happening this year. “That’s sad. That’s very sad.”
On behalf of the city, Finance Director Molly Miller offered up the interchange between her and Cruz that had recently taken place.
“We were never, ever trying to stop his parade,” she said. “But Roy didn’t want to do it, only his way.” Miller said she offered Cruz the opportunity to go to the council and work together. “It’s all we were trying to say to him, but he didn’t want to hear it. He got made and walked out of the meeting.”
Later, Cruz would respond to that. One of the first things he disputed was the event was not going to be a parade. It was a stroll. Second, he had made an application weeks in advance, but for three weeks he had heard nothing, even though he kept inquiring.
“How hard is it to review an application,” said Cruz.
At points during the session it appeared as some order of civility was being skirted, as members of the audience had to be instructed to not talk amongst themselves as it was a disruption to the proceedings.
Mayor Steve Sheffield made it clear that the council was in favor of the stroll, but there were legal issues that needed to be addressed, as well as logistics. Foremost of his concerns was State Road 50. He did not believe the city had the authority to shut down the highway.
“So, where do we go from here,” Sheffield asked. “Are there any legalities we cannot get past?”
Cruz was also asked by Councilor Brenda Brasher whether he was willing to compromise, to which Cruz said yes. He said he was also willing to work with the city on the possibility of making next Christmas’ stroll a city event if the city was willing.
Eventually, an agreement was struck that would allow the stroll to take place. In 4-0 vote, with Councilor Pam Terry recusing herself.
“I feel I have a conflict because I have helped Roy with this event,” Terry said.
However, there would be a cost, primarily paying the police. It was explained after someone from the audience called out that it should be done at no cost. Sheffield countered that was not a possibility, that there always are costs associated. If the officers on duty worked it, the cost might be borne from the budget. However, there was no guarantee about that.
It was estimated that cost might run into several hundred dollars. That is when Chuck Piper approached the podium.
“I would like to make a contribution of $1,000 to cover the cost,” he said.
The audience erupted in wild applause.
It was at that point a recess was called by Sheffield.