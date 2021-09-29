Recently it was noted in the Sept. 15 edition of the Clermont News Leader that Alan Rosen, past County Manager of Lake County resigned from his position. He had been County Manager since February 2021. Upon his resignation, Deputy County Manager Jennifer Barker will serve as interim county manager at the same rate of pay as Mr. Rosen, $185,000 per year.
When Alan Rosen resigned from his position as county manager, it included a condition; he asked for and received an on call consulting agreement worth $1,557.66 a month until March 2023. In his resignation letter, Mr. Rosen indicated his “his family has been going through a lot recently.”
While 2020-2021 has been a trying year for all, don’t we all wish that when we resign from a positon we can resign with conditions? While the total amount in question, approximately $12,500, may not seem like a lot, when combined with the salary being paid to Interim County Manager Jennifer Barker, it is a lot.
The vote to accept Mr. Rosen’s conditional resignation was unanimous. Am I the only one that sees something wrong here? An employee of the county, someone who is being paid with county taxpayer’s moneys, resigns with conditions. It begs the question, would he have resigned if the condition was not approved?
We will never know now, will we?
David Shumway, Groveland