Leslie Manning, a native New Yorker who moved to central Florida in 1995, enjoys bringing exceptional food and art to her Howey-in-the-Hills marketplace. The historical building of the Howey Market provides a venue for local artists to sell their high-quality crafts and a home for Rooster’s Kitchen, a converted deli featuring healthy fare.
After serving others as a nurse and nurse educator at Lake Technical College, Manning said she loved teaching, but “I always wanted to own my own business.” In preparation, she took some business planning courses at the Small Business Development Center of the SBA. In 2017, Manning purchased the Howey Market from Janet and Glen Reed. Manning’s daughter worked for the Reeds that summer, and when Manning found out they were privately selling the store, she jumped at the chance. With Mrs. Reed’s encouragement, Manning took over operations and expanded the store to include pieces from local artists and a garden center featuring orchids and other plants.
The store carries basic grocery items, some local and organic produce, honey, wine and a huge craft beer and soda selection from all over the country. Manning has also brought together a beautiful collection of wooden bowls, wine racks, beer holders, eclectic flowerpots, gorgeous cutting boards, lovely pottery and photography. Local artisans include Erin Fox (also the daytime cashier), David Fox, John Ruggeri, Sandi McCormack, Hank Lemerise, Karsidi Sikes, Cassandra Albritton and Michael Yarborough.
After a brief shut-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manning reopened the Howey Market in April 2021. Although the past year has been difficult, she is proud to be celebrating three years of ownership and excited about the upscaled Rooster’s Kitchen.
“Chef Karen is amazing. She is a hard worker and extremely creative,” Manning said.
Karen Wagner was a regular customer of the market and is a Cordon Bleu-trained chef. She and Manning renamed the former deli Rooster’s Kitchen, and since the reopening, have been providing healthy gourmet meals. Rooster’s serves homemade meatballs on Mondays and their famous chicken salad on Fridays. Visit HoweyMarket.com for weekly specials and the menu for Rooster’s Kitchen.
Howey Market, located at 101 S. Palm Avenue in Howey-in-the-Hills, provides aid to the community by offering discounted products in the store, and donates to the local Howey Community Church, local library, Tavares Civic Center and Howey Founder’s Day celebration, too.
In the future, Manning plans to expand the website to include online ordering and delivery service and hopes eventually to ship craft beers and other artisan products to customers across the U.S.
Howey Market hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday; and Friday 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Rooster’s Kitchen hours 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit HoweyMarket.com.